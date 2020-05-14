Christina Aguilera and her 20 years of “Genie in a bottle” | Christina Aguilera

Causing generate sighs, and call attention to their musical creations, Cristina Aguilera today celebrated the 20th anniversary of the launch of the popular song of “Genius trapped” (Genie in a Bottle), a song that generated a great deal of acceptance and which is still remembered as one of the most popular pop artist.

How not to remember the Genie trapped in the bottle, the video, which in its time caused a stir by the hip movements of the singer and the lyrics of the song that kept the young people among their preferred.

The hit musical arrived shortly before their debut album with the one that was placed as the favorite. That album was called Christina Aguilera and was released on June 22, 1999 in the united States. The drive caused a boom and their fans as they chanted his songs.

This song became the new icon of pop culture and, because of this simple managed to position itself as number one in countries such as Australia, Canada, Norway, Spain, United Kingdom and the united States, where Aguilera topped the list of Billboard Hot 100 chart for weeks, making it one of the few artists to be as the top of the list with their debut song.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WsYg48vuOTo(/embed)







Today makes 20 years since Genie in a bottle was posted, and I have all sorts of emotions. Only 18 years old, I remember arriving in Japan and seeing that they had reached number 1 in the Billboard charts and I felt so grateful and happy.

To see that he had fans in different parts of the world, its producers decided to record it in Spanish and it was a success in Argentina, Chile, Uruguay and mexican lands. Their fans applauded the gesture from an icon of those times.

For the moment, Aguilera you put a pause in his musical career a long time he has not been seen in the scenarios, and we hope soon to give a surprise and to appear with the other boom that causes fascination in the musical environment.