Camila Mendes gives encouraging advice on eating disorders

Camila Mendes, who previously has been very open about her battle with the eating disordersresorted to Instagram during the national Week of Awareness on eating disorders to offer tips to his fans, sharing the way in which she herself has struggled with this problem.

The actress Riverdale he began by telling how he decided to leave the diet a year ago, leaving behind the idea that your body should look a certain way. “I never cared for the weight or the numbers, but I really didn’t care to have a flat belly, do not have cellulite and arms, very thin,” wrote Camila in Instagram.

“When I left obsessed by the details of my diet, I began to think of way more generates: Am I drinking enough water? Do you getting enough sleep? Are you eating enough vegetables? I began to trust more in myself and I care about my well-being enough to make healthy choices”.

In addition, Camila Mendes shared a board for their followers and all the people who may be going through a similar problem, reminding them that a healthy body deserves love and that in life we can having a body and a healthy mind.

“Not always rainbows and butterflies, but when I fight, I always remember this: why should I care to look like a model when my curves make you look like a goddess renaissance? Find the beauty in your body, I promise you it is there.”

The eating disorders can affect everyone, regardless of their age, gender or physique. In addition, to cope with this type of situations is not easy, so if you think you or a friend (or a friend) have an eating disorder, it is best to ask for help a professional mental health and nutrition.