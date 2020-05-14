Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were dressed with “What a Wonderful World” in “One World: Together at Home”

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendesas was expected, appeared together to show off in the middle of the on-line event “One World: Together at Home”.

Following the trend of the evening, the pair made a cover of a song from the sixties to collaborate with the initiative in recognition of the health workers. “What a Wonderful World”, that classic Louis Armstrong firm in 1967, was the choice and proved not to be wrong in your decision.

This was one of the great moments of the transmission, which also shined presentations of Lady Gaga, The Rolling Stones, Eddie Vedder, Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Maluma, Jennifer Lopez and more.

