You know the list of the children of the world’s richest, which includes the daughter of Salma Hayek

These children to their young age have astronomical sums of money for their future, some of the trust funds established by their famous parents and others to find their own fame and fortune

By: Luz Camacho

The brand of cars of electric toys british Electric Ride on Cars he published his “Kids Rich List for 2020“where is given to know how much is the net worth of the children, tweens and teens more rich of the world, among them are the children of the singer Beyonce and the mexican Salma Hayek.

These children their young age have astronomical sums of money for their future, some of the trust funds established by their famous parents and others to find their own fame and fortune.

The number one spot is occupied by the crown prince of Morocco, Moulay Hassan, whose fortune today is estimated at one billion dollars. 16-year-old hopes to one day ascend to the throne of his country.

In the second position are the three sons of Beyoncé and Jay-Z: Blue Ivy and the twins Sir and Rumi Carter. To their short ages (eight and three years, respectively) already have 500 million dollars split between the three, which will receive in the form of a trust in the event that their parents die.

The children of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, twins Knox and Vivienne, who are 16, 15, 13 and 11, respectively, are positioned in the third place of the list. His fortune in a whole is estimated at $ 250 million.

In the fourth place are the children of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, North (6 years), Saint (4 years), Chicago (2 years) and Psalm (10 months), who already have 40 million dollars in his bank account.

He follows Ryan Kaji, who at 9 years old, by its own merits, has achieved revenue of 30 million dollars for his YouTube channel Ryan’s World, launched in 2015 by Ryan’s parents when the child was 3 years old.

To the list adds Valentina Paloma, the daughter of the mexican actress Salma Hayek and the magnate of fashion, François-Henri Pinault, who at 12 years of age has a trust fund of $ 12 million.

In the position 7 is located at the internet sensation JoJo Siwa, she has her own YouTube channel and has appeared on two seasons of “Dance Moms” with her mother, Jessalynn Siwa. Your net worth at age 16 is 12 million dollars, and definitely will increase if your brand continues to be skyrocketing to the top.

Another child is added to this list thanks to their income from their YouTube channel is Evan Moana, 14-year-old, who also has in his bank account for $ 12 million.

True Thompson, daughter of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson could not be outside of the top ten of this list. 2 years account with a trust fund of $ 10 million.

Dannielynn Birkhead, daughter of model deceased, Anna Nicole Smith and Larry Birkhead, is located in the place 10, your 13-year-old has 10 million dollars thanks to his work as a model child, the reality show and its heritage.

Also on the list are the daughter of Bill Gates, Phoebe Adele; actresses Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) and Aubrey Anderson-Emmons (Modern Family); the daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, Suri; the actress and dancer Maddie Ziegler; the actor Gaten Matarazzo (Stranger Things); the rapper and star of social networks Danielle Bregoli, Mackenzie Ziegler, star of “Dance Moms” and the younger sister of Maddie Ziegler; the gamer and youtuber Kyle Giersdorf, and the actress Quvenzhané Wallis (A precious little girl).