Who will play Meg in the in vivo adaptation of Disney ‘Hercules’? The fans in social networks weigh

It is a damsel, is distraught, but you can handle this. Meg is one of the most popular characters in Hercules of Disney. Now, fans are already choosing for the version reset of Disney of this story. Who will play the headstrong and independent Meg in the in vivo adaptation of Disney’s Hercules? This is what they say the Disney fans on the social networks about this upcoming movie.

Disney is doing a version of the real action of “Hercules”

Bless my soul! Thanks to an article from The Hollywood Reporter, the fans learned that this character is making the trip to Olympus once more. The animated film, Hercules, is getting an adaptation to live-action thanks to the Walt Disney Company. This, presumably, will be a recount of the journey of Hercules to become a true hero and join his father and the rest of the Greek gods.

The study created some remakes of live action in the past, including Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, The Lion King and Cinderella. Although it has not been revealed a lot of information on this movie, some fans shared their thoughts (and cast lists of dreams) in the social networks.

Ariana Grande is a fanatical apology from Disney

None of the cast members has been confirmed for this upcoming movie. Even so, that does not prevent the fans to select their favourite actors in the main roles. One of the most obvious options for fans is Ariana Grande for the main role, Meg. (Even sang “I will Not say that I am in love” to the recent Disney Singalong).

Ariana Grande worked with Disney in the past. The artist sang “Zero to Hero” from Hercules to the album We Love Disney, then performed it on live from Walt Disney World. With prior experience in acting in Sam and Cat and Victorious, Great is definitely a favorite choice of fans for this character.

The fans resorted to social networks, sharing your thoughts on this character of “Hercules”

Ariana Grande is not the only actress that fans want to portray this character of Hercules. On Twitter and other social media platforms, the Disney fans, suggest to all, from Lizzo up Liz Gillies and Anya Taylor Joy.

“Hey Ariana Grande is the only person who deserves to play Megara in the upcoming remake of the live action of @Disney’s Hercules! She has the looks, the voice, the talent, the love for the classic anime, and even is part Greek, ” said a Twitter user. Some fans even started a petition for her to interpret the character iconic, although Disney has not yet responded.

“Everyone keeps to Ariana Grande” dream “as Megara in the live-action Hercules, but it is not even the best choice of the cast of Victorious. LIZ GILLIES as Meg would ESCAPE absolutely, ” said another Twitter user.

“To Megara – #AnyaTaylorJoy, (I know we all love Ariana Grande that truth is not bad, Anya would be perfect”), he wrote another Twitter user. We are still very far from this adaptation of live-action. Presumably, they will announce more information about the cast in the coming months.

Until then, fans can check out other adaptations of live-action Disney in the transmission platform of the company, Disney +. For more information on the subscription service of Disney, visit his web site.