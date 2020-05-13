What was ‘the caretaker of the beach’ Carmen Electra?

I was about to reach its demise the legendary decade of the 80s when it began airing in the united States ‘the watchmen of the beach‘. The fiction recounted the intrigues, mysteries and adventures of the lifeguards from the beach of Santa Monica, on the coast of Los Angeles, California. The series caused a real furor in the world and remained on air until 2001, in addition, he served for dress of glory and fame to actors such as David HasselhoffPamela Anderson or Erika Eleniak. Additionally, she served for place on the map to the stars emerging as Carmen Electra.

This last actressit became a true icon of the beginning of the century, you could say that he was ‘one of the first Paris Hilton’, involved in body and soul to the entertainment industry and for years didn’t miss a gala awards nor the typical posed on the red carpet. The interpreter might say, that gained more popularity for its beauty than for its performances, but above all noted for having a strong personality that showed a great passivity in the face of criticism.

Carmen was a star, but its light waned little by little until it falls almost into oblivion despite the fact that it remains an icon of an era that marked many. In recent weeks it has once again become news after getting to know through the documentary about the Chicago Bulls, ‘The Last Dance’, their adventures with the basketball legend Dennis Rodman. Apart from this their appearances before the cameras have been quite reduced in recent years.

The career of Carmen

Tara Leigh, real name of Carmen, he began his way to fame by making a brief foray into the world of music, where not triumphed, but he got the attention of Playboy magazine who gave it to and took it directly to act in ‘The baywatch’, which linked to his appearances with the Pussycat Dolls they gave him enough fame and recognition.

After this, Carmen participated in productions of the comedy as American Vampire or Good veggie burger. Also, it was usual to see it in the famous sagas of parodies of Scary Movie, Epic Movie, Disaster Movie or Date Movie, which benefited from the heat of the public, but were the subject of criticism most ferocious ever seen in the history of Hollywood by the poor quality of the tapes. This is conducive to the career of the actress and model was downhill and without brakes, until it finally ended its journey in the cinema prematurely.

Carmen currently

Far from giving up Carmen he continued to work in front of the cameras. He has participated in reality shows like The Choice, where he appeared looking for love. Also has made of herself in series such as Suburgatory, Jane The Virgin or 90210. In addition, he has appeared in numerous cameos in the animated series of The Simpsons.

The actress is no longer the icon that it was in his day and his name every time it appears less in the media, but is quite active in social networks and is still doing stellar performances in some shows in Las Vegas, where the usually hire to make presentations. Their times of glory have passed to a better life, but what is certain is that the actress will be much more remembered that other comrades of ‘The baywatch’, after its passage through the fiction their names were erased almost completely from the film industry.