What new role? Nikki Bella could return to the WWE with an important office Contact

It’s almost a fact that Nikki and Brie Bella will return to action in WWE. Although its aimed at the idea of preparing for WrestleMania 34, what is true is that the older of the twins could return before that date.

According to the journalist David Metzler, the company would have intended that Nikki replace Daniel Bryan in the position of general manager of SmackDown. The reason is that the former world has just your contract at the end of this year and want to go back to fight, but with the prohibition of the WWE, what would you do in the independent circuit.

The rumor could take hold after the premiere of the new season of Total Divas, the show reality fighters where the twins are the protagonists. In this installment, is considering the possibility that the common thread is the search for Nikki to get this important position, an argument that could be a sign that the WWE is interested in this happening of truth.

In addition, it seems that the idea was from a while ago, because the most of the Fine referred if you would like to have this position. “I’m not going to lie, I am determined to do so. The company believed that it was a good idea, but it was not the creative moment to take it out because it just had just signed with “Dancing with the stars”, I hope that the door is still open”, he said.

It should be noted that Nikki fought for the last time at WrestleMania 33, along with John Cena to defeat The Miz and Maryse. After that, he walked away to recover from his neck injury, and to focus on your personal facet, where dreams of being an actress.