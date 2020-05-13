Westworld 3: what happened with Pain at the end of season 3? | TV Series | HBO | Tv | Shows

By: The Press

Spoilers | The third season of Westworldseries created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy for HBOended Sunday, may 3, 2020. In ‘Crisis Theory’ (3×08), the last episode of the previous delivery, Pains and Maeve finally seal their alliance. That’s why Maeve turns against Serac, kill all their men, and hurt him.

In the meantime, Dolores manages to neutralize Rehoboam, something that seems to cost him his life. Then, what Dolores is really dead? The hostess explained to Maeve that in reality all of the hosts are copies of it because it was the first hostess to work and others were created from it. But, Bernard has explained to Studds that he no longer feels the presence of Pain in the same way.

Although this final resolved several uncertainties also left for questions for the fourth season of “Westworld”, which was already confirmed by HBO and its creators. What pains will be part of it?

ALERT SPOILERS

PAIN IS DEAD

For the fans that kept the hope that Pains would survive to slaughter, Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, they made it clear in a recent interview with Variety that the host who appeared in the first season is gone forever.

“Dolores is dead. We have not yet made public the direction that it is taking the series, but the funny thing of it is that, from the beginning, Lisa and I wanted to do a series that will reinvent constantly. That could be a different series each season. (…) The version of Pain that we know has died. We love Evan Rachel Wood, and we have not begun to make public about what exactly it is that will happen with the series. But it is very different,” he explained.

For its part, the co-screenwriter of “Westworld”, Denise Thé, noted that this latest episode has been a good-bye definitive to Pain. “We have seen the Pains to die. All of their memories have been deleted. I think it’s really important to honor his death. It is a character that has evolved. We saw the fight for his freedom in the park, come to our world, wanting to leave their world for ours, and finally realize that humans, in many ways, have been enslaved. It is a choice that has a price: his sacrifice. (…) I think it is the right time to say goodbye to this Pain”

However, that doesn’t mean that Evan Rachel Wood will not be part of the fourth season of the series HBOsince it is possible that there are several clones of Pains spread across the globe. As is the case with Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson).

CALEB And MAEVE , How TO FRONT OF A NEW REVOLUTION ?

The last chapter of the season of Westworld seemed to suggest that the powerful hostess and one of the anomalies of the haunting dystopia of perfection in the future unite to save the world. What of the chaos a result of the total liberation of the collective consciousness? What are the latent threat of the false Charlotte Hale? Like so many other things, the argument of Westworld don’t clear too much out of the picture and leaves the two characters watching the fire of the new world.

More than likely, yes: it is quite likely that despite being released by the Pains of Rehoboam, the world must face the serious threat of something more twisted. Courtesy of the powerful survivors. On the one hand, Delos and Incites yet have all kinds of information and few scruples, as to impose a new order on your measure.

And despite the fact that a good part of the board of directors of Delos died in the midst of the machinations of Serac, yet there are several members active with William at the head. What could happen is that the free will is obtained through the sacrifice of Pain just another illusion? It would be very undertone very Westworld as outside.

SCENES POST – CREDITS THE END OF “WESTWORLD” 3

The end of the third season of “Westworld” has scenes post credits, which clarified the outlook for the fourth installment. First, William is considered to be the savior of the world and comes up to the facilities of Delos, where he is with Charlotte Hale, who confirms his idea and presents a better copy of it. The clone will cut the throat of his human version what William is dead?

The second sequence seems to take several years after, as it appears Bernard is covered with a lot of dust, returning to connect itself to discover where they had been the hosts who have gone to the “other life”.