Victoria Justice, with the ‘look’ of the week

This american 20-year-old became well-known thanks to his roles in the kids ‘ series Zoey 101 and Victorious, the tv channel Nickolodeon, where in addition to acting also did his first steps as a singer. Since then, to Victoria Justice not been short of reasons for to be one of the must-haves in awards ceremonies like the Kids Choice or Teen Choice, for young audiences. But in addition to be a face very popular on the small screen, throughout these years, Victoria has also become a whole fashionista. That is why today we chose it as our look of the week.















And to achieve that it has not needed more than a pose and secure a good choice of add-onsso important to give shape to a outfit. The actress chose a few pants black vinyl and a simple white jersey, adorned with studs on the shoulders, to celebrate the start of the christmas holidays in a children’s hospital of Los Angeles. A look discreet and appropriate to the occasion that you win many points thanks to the small details, like the metallic trim of the sweater, the brightness of the pants, or the touch of color red. In addition, the styling has an air of christmas, a nod to the time of the year that concerns us, which makes it especially appetizing.















On these lines, some details of their lookin the most important of which are dose of red both of the shoes like on the lips. If you do not like the colors are too strident, or plug-ins very eye-catching, this is a very simple way to give the final touch to your style, getting a result that is attractive and stylish. In addition, you can use it both for looks casual as well as for looks of the night, with pants, dresses, skirts… Another advantage is the wide range of shades the red, for you to choose the one that goes best with your skin, your hair and your tastes, in general; from the most vibrant to the darkest, such as wine, burgundy or bordeaux, so fashionable this season.

What will you do? Do you trust him in the red shoes to give a touch of color to your looks? If so, do not miss our selection of models of high-heeled to walk with a firm step and graceful. Take a look and choose your color, height and favorite style. Click on the images to access the gallery and information of each model.