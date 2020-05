It’s already 14 years have gone by since the premiere of High School Musical!

Without a doubt, a film that marked a large part of a generation, was premiered on January 20, 2006 and became one of the best films exitoras of the original films of Disney Channel.

Its main characters Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, among others.

How come now the main protagonists?

Zac Efron