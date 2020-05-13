The romantic letter that Camila Mendes wrote to Charles Melton on Instagram

Camila Mendes revealed the reasons why he fell in love with Charles Melton…

A few days ago that Charles admitted that he writes love letters to his girlfriend Camila, and now that it’s premiered “The Sun is Also a Star“, the movie that the handsome actor is the protagonist, his girlfriend dedicated to him a beautiful letter on Instagram:

“I remember the day that Charles told me about this project. We were still just friends then. I had not even attended the casting call, had not even begun to do the casting, all I said was ‘I’m going to play this role, I am Daniel Bae’.

In addition to having the biggest heart of everyone I know, their passion, and tenacity are part of the reason why I fell in love with him. To see him shed all his heart and soul in this love story taught me a lot about the kind of person he is. I’m probably sharing too much, but before we started to leave, he was often annoyance with me for trying to bring logic to love, he taught me that love does not have an explanation, either there is or there is not.

It was his vulnerability, not only as an actor but also as a man, what taught me such a valuable message, so relevant to this film. I am very proud of you Charles, and very grateful to have witnessed this beautiful journey of yours. I can not wait for the world to see what you’re capable of“.

Charles went to the beautiful letter with a “I love you” in the comments, and we-we just melt with this cute love you have.

What they like most about this cute couple?

