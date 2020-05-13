The painful fall suffered by Rosalia skating

New activity Rosalia in quarantine: The skate.
Change of looks, new music, nude. This has been the confinement of the successful Spanish singer. Watch the video to see the setback suffered by practicing his new passion.
A couple of weeks ago, delighted the world with a night of karaoke and confessions….
Through Instagram Stories, Rosalia decided to show one of his greatest hobbies and confess that sometimes he likes to imitate their idols: Beyoncé, Ariana Grande and Christina Aguilera.
The singer kicked off with a gem of pop, then proceeded to interpret the songs of his great friends, such as Dua Lipto And Billie Eilish, who took the opportunity to send a special message: “Send the vocal… just Send the project Finneas… First notice” (Yes, referring to the song that have worked since several months ago).
Reggaeton is made presented with a dose of Daddy Yankee and Ozuna. There was there also a little bit of The Factory.
And HERE the great tributes: Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, Christina Aguilera.
instagram.com/rosalia.vt/