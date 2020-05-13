Simona Halep: “I feel fine physically at the moment”

The Romanian tennis player Simona Halep gave an interview to the website for the Tennis, where it analyzed what are your feelings ahead of his debut at the WTA Premier Eastbourne, a unique tournament that will be used as preparation for Wimbledon: “I’m very happy to be here in Eastbourne and making his debut on grass. It is always difficult to think about the result that you can harvest in these tournaments where it can happen. The feelings are good, because I feel good physically and I hope to get in the best possible way to Wimbledon. The reason why I have decided to play in Eastbourne this season has been by my bad results on the tour of clay. I decided that I had to get to Wimbledon, something more was filmed and used to the surface,” said the former world number one.