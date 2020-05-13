Simona Halep dismisses coach Daniel Dobre

The Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, had already announced the remission of the coach, australian Darren Cahill, for the next season, just the “australian” informed him, on a personal level, what was already willing to return to the tour after taking a year off of travel competition along the native of Romania, supposedly to help your child to improve their level and spend more time with his family. The technical direction of Simona, was in the hands of Daniel Dobre, beyond of being permanently in contact with Cahill, for advice on a personal level.

Together with Dobre, Halep managed to the wonderful consecration on the mythic turf of the All England Club to lift the trophy of champion women’s singles of Wimbledon. In the day of today, through their social networks, Simona Halep announced the official separation of their team, coach Daniel Dobre, with the following message: “Daniel, I want to thank you for everything you have done for me, during this year (In fact, during the many years that has been by my side).

For your hard work, for your patience and for always believing in me. We finished this collaboration with the trophy of Wimbledon, and a great friendship … we could not ask for more ! ” And he added: “you Only wish you the best and who knows ?, maybe in the future we have saved another chapter to get back together”

In this way, the player Romanian makes it clear who will be who will lead your bank into the next season, and taking in Dobre a great coach, it is very likely that Daniel is not a lot of time as a “Free Agent”, because it is now when the book of passes of brands and trainers, it moves more in the circuit girls.