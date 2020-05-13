Sarah Michelle Gellar she put you in the boots of Buffy after two decades and looks the same!

Due to the current pandemic, many people are finding various ways to entertain themselves in their time at home, and celebrities, of course, are no exception. In fact, some actors have been recreating some of their iconic characters while transiting the quarantine. But is the last to leave us speechless with a epic tribute is Sarah Michelle Gellar, best known for having played the unforgettable “Buffy the vampire slayer”.

Although it may seem a lie, it’s been 17 years since Gellar fought a duel for the last time with the undead of Sunnydale, as one of the heroines most resonant of the small screen. But even though the calendar has turned many times, it is clear that the popular show, still holds a very important place in the heart of your protagonist.

It is for this reason that Sarah Michelle Gellar, went to Instagram to share some key pieces of the series that has been saved to your closet. Even, the distinctive dress of the end of the first season to “Prophecy Girl” . And yes, she still looks incredibly good in him, even some 23 years later! Unfortunately for this delivery there is no crossbow in hand.

At the foot of the celebrated photograph Gellar cited the episode also, writing “Already dressed up and no place to go. I say we go party”. Fans of Buffy are reminiscent of the chapter “Prophecy Girl” as a fundamental part of the series. It was the conclusion of the first season, and the first full charge of its creator, Joss Whedon. This he presented to Buffy facing off against the great villain of the series.

The episode also marked the first time that Buffy died in the series, although it was revived at the end of the episode. A couple of years ago, it was announced a reboot of the title, but has not been heard much of it since then. Sarah Michelle Gellar minimized any involvement of his with the potential to show, but given this photo, you may continue thinking about it.