Profile of Lily Collins: the story of the daughter of Phil Collins

His eyebrows we love. They are simply perfect. And not because Cara Delevingne has become fashionable thick eyebrows, but because his face angular look and stand out even more.

Lily Jane Collins was born in march 1989 in Surrey, England, the daughter of the world famous musician and singer Phil Collins and Jill Tavelmann, his second wife. And that “world famous” father ” marked from childhood, by guiding it through the artistic journey of no return. Started acting when he was 2 years old in a BBC series; he has written in various magazines, such as Elle Girl, british or Seventeen, Teen Vogue and other magazines of The los Angeles Times; he was a correspondent for Nickelodeon, the orange carpet of the Kid’s Choice Awards, doing interviews with the stars, and debuted in cinema with the film “A possible dream” (2009), as the daughter of Sandra Bullock.

Journalist, television presenter, model and actress. Many and various occupations that have experienced intensely, and even more since we went full in the cinema, earning thousands of fans teenage. If we talk about things as they are, became well-known from her character of snow White in “Mirror, mirror” (2012), but already came with a good and established career in the movies, highlighting, for example, the movie “No exit”, 2011. In the same year of the movie based on the tale by the brothers Grimm premiered a comedy drama about a family of writers (the father and two sons) in full catharsis creative, emotional and personal, “A winter on the beach”, where he shared the screen with Jennifer Connelly (her mother in fiction, with whom you save a surprising and casual similar), Greg Kinnear, Logan Lerman and Kristen Bell. There was a disillusioned and materialistic writer young man who smiles at the success, but is disappointed of life.

Compared with Audrey Hepburn, the actress –released in addition an air of Jacqueline Bisset– has acknowledged that he tried to reduce his eyebrows when I was younger, but that now feels proud of them because they must respect those peculiarities-physical, since in them resides the beauty. “I remember in school I was very aware of them because they always made comments about them. So I always knew I was different. But, suddenly, it is a topic of conversation. I went to Tokyo to do press for ‘Mirror mirror’, and the girls said, ‘look! We have the eyebrows Lily Collins’. I had drawn! It was very sweet and a great compliment. Taught Me a lot about how something that can make you feel self-conscious while you’re a girl, growing up will do that highlights. The things that are peculiar and different in you is what makes you special… But they are only a part of who I am”.

I like antiques as a hobby and try to choose characters of content (“I am not interested in the roles of a teenager or girlfriend”, he said). 2013 returned to the screens with the drama “The English Teacher”, directed by Halle Anderson Julianne Moore, and once again Greg Kinnear, and premiered the long-awaited fantasy adventure “Hunters of the shadows: city of bones”, an adaptation of the bestseller The Mortal Instruments, Cassandra Clare. Does your last great success? “Love, Rosie” or “The unexpected love”.

With a touch of brit full of charm, grace and absolute femininity, Lily account that the

best advice given to her by her father is “don’t forget who you are. Jobs come and go, but at the end of the day, you are alone and no one else. Both and as you are happy with yourself, working or not, the job will always be great because you’ll be confident of who you are.”

Lover of fashion, she herself dictates a trend in how many red carpet pisa. And when reviewing your photos it is obvious that fear of the changes may not have. The most impressive thing is its ease to vary from hairstyles, cuts and color of hair. Your image represents so well the beauty of the youth that, for example, is an ambassador for Lancôme since 2013, he is leading various campaigns. What about the last? The launch of the new lipstick Juicy Shaker.

Lover of tattoos also, the last that was made was in charge of showing it at the Oscars in February of this year. Your look type-twenties, with a stunning dress gold tone open to the side, stopped to see a delicate fairy sitting on the Moon, with the phrase “Fragile Thing”.

“I’ve always liked Elizabeth Taylor and Audrey Hepburn, women with class and without age. My grandmother was very similar. She was a dancer, so I always had that grace about her. My mom was very punk when younger, so I got this eclectic mix, that mentality of being sophisticated and elegant, fresh and young. I like to have fun, play a lot, experiment and do not limit myself, but never try it tasteless. Finally, I do not let that be the clothing which I view to me, but I’m the one you choose”.