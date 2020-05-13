Photos: The third pregnancy of Milla Jovovich makes it look spectacular

Theo Wargo via Shutterstock



Milla Jovovich is a mother tremendous, as you know balancing perfectly their work as an actress and spending quality time with her husband and their two daughters. Now you are starting a new adventure: it is only nine weeks from having their third child.

On Instagram, the model and actress revealed that in may became pregnant, but didn’t want to announce it after losing the previous one.

Instagram

“Pregnant again ?. After that I found out about my pregnancy for 13 weeks, I had a mixture of happiness and terror. Due to my age and the loss of my previous pregnancy not wanted to get attached too much to a potential baby very fast. That was not fun and the past few months we had to my family and to my suffering, while we hope for different results, and in doctors ‘ offices. Fortunately we are well And we learned that we were blessed with another little girl. ??? As it is, I ask that we wish a lot of luck I’ll be informing about the progress of the pregnancy. Kisses M❤️”

Also celebrated 10 years of marriage in Paris with her husband and two daughters, where he showed off his six-months pregnant and looks very beautiful.

View this post on Instagram HAPPY 10 YEAR ANNIVERSARY TO MY AMAZING HUSBAND!!! Looking at who we are today compared to the kids we were when we first met… it’s so crazy to see how far we’ve come together! What a joy it’s been living life with you for so many years! What a whirlwind, what a journey, what a truly incredible and epic experience it’s been! When I look at the picture of us when we first met, I can’t believe it’s possible that I found such a special man all those years ago, one that you have loved me non-stop, through thick and thin, that you loved being in a relationship with me for so many years, that you’ve adored and completely embraced the experience of having children and been by our side every minute of every day. I can’t begin to express how lucky we are to have such an amazing papa in our lives. Your love and support, your friendship, your passion, your talent and brain, you’re just unreal! And you’re so handsome on top of everything.😘 You are truly the best man I could ever have dreamed of and I know it every single day. I love you beyond words husband.💋 A post shared by Milla Jovovich (@millajovovich) on Aug 22, 2019 at 11:28am PDT

Mile, continues his life as normal except that your pregnancy is called high-risk by the age that Mile, and its track record, so I had to let go of the exercise, an activity that she loved.

Instagram

Mile enjoyed different activities, including Jumping, a training that was fashionable some years ago and that involves a trampoline. Those who tried to ensure that it is very intense and helps to work the entire lower body, but the movement is dangerous to the pregnancy.

Instagram

A few days ago, Mill explained everything that has happened with your body after not exercising and take a six months of pregnancy.

Instagram

“Mom is in sexy pose of a rush school. ???♀️Here is an update of my pregnancy, I still have nine weeks and makes it more difficult to walk to any place, but I’m happy that everything looks great with baby and she will come according to plan. I’ve gained the same weight I usually gain about 50 pounds/22 Kg so far?) but show them how the body will do what it must regardless of anything. Consider that I have not done exercise during pregnancy as in the above, but that is because superparanoinca, and very careful not to do something that put me at risk of an abortion. The next positive is that my breasts mom have returned to what is fun for a woman that is flat as a table, so I’ll enjoy it while it lasts. ????? xo M❤️”

What do you think? What would you do if you were in their place?

Pst, pst, this will interest you: