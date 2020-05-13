O luxury! Kris Jenner showed all his intimacy and… let Your little mansion!

Kris Jenner it has always been characterized for being one of the women most representative of Hollywood, with a great media exposure from her reality show family “Keeping Up with the Kardashian”.

Definitely throughout his career in the showbiz and business, Kris has made a large fortune that allows, among other things, pass the quarantine surrounded by hundreds of luxuries.

While in these days of closure, some live a little tight, many celebrities as the entrepreneur can enjoy a tour of one of their mansions.

So in these hours the matriarch of the family Kardashian it is located in one of the homes of ‘House of Celebs” located in Hiden Hills California, one of the most exclusive communities.

The property was checked through the official account of the company, has extensive gardens, rustic decor, fireplace, and dining room with space for eight people, in addition to a large swimming pool.

There the mother of the sisters most famous of north America live with Corey Wade, his partner, who fell in love with the little time separated from Caytlin Jenner.

The main room of the star and your partner has access deprived to the other spaces, a main bathroom, and personalized decorations, not bad for a home valued at $ 10 million.