Nikki Bella is not sure what profession will your unborn child

2020-05-13 02:30:04

Nikki Bella is not sure if her unborn child will be a fighter or a dancer.

The star of ‘Total Fine’ expecting a baby with her future husband, Artem Chigvintsev, but it is not very safe if the girl or the boy will follow in the footsteps of your mother or father and follow the way of wrestling or dancing.

Nikki said: “mine is struggling in or doing the cha-cha. So I’m trying to discover what I feel because my baby moves a lot. It is such as hitting, kicking, and dancing. But I love it.”

In a joint interview with her sister, Brie added about her own pregnancy: “they Are doing a kicking crazy … like kicking strong and strong. And just when mom wants to go to sleep, it turns into one huge party kicking. in my belly “.

The feisty 36-year old also spoke about a fight drunk that he had with his fiance in a recent episode of their reality show.

She added: “Guys, I was so drunk.

“I didn’t know that Artem was sitting on the bench. Everyone thought that I was ignoring but I was so drunk. Oh, God, it was so shameful.”

But she insisted that the couple definitely were reconciled later.

She told the Daily Pop: “I mean, let’s be honest, the gender makeup is the best sex. For some reason it is passionate, angry, happy, and very emotional.”

Meanwhile, Nikki previously confessed that he was not ready for a baby when he learned that she was pregnant.

While talking about her reality show, which was filmed before I found out that I was waiting for, he admitted: “only a week Ago that we went on our big argument, and honestly, this is … this is too fast.

“I have many things for me. And now, to think, to become pregnant, what would my life would change completely. For me, it is very important to make sure that Artem and I have this amazing , a solid relationship and that we are ready to be parents, if that day comes. “

.