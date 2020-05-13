More dangerous than his father: ‘Riverdale’ reveals the older sister of Veronica, Beautiful

The panel ‘Riverdale‘it has been the highlight of the last day of the Comic con of New York, and its creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has revealed many details of the season alongside the adult actors in the series.

Mark Consuelos, who plays the twisted Hiram Lodge, confirms that we will see the big judgment against his family in episode 5. For its part, Mädchen Amick said he did not know the twist of the final season of his character Alice Cooper. And also there will be another episode musical!

But the most striking thing has been the revelation that we will know the older sister Veronica, Beautiful. How long has this member family secret Lodge? Since we do not know, but in the video above you have the details about it and who is the actress who is going to interpret. Do you look like?

· · ·

Sure that you are interested in

Trailer of the episode tribute to Luke Perry in ‘Riverdale’ with the funeral of Fred Andrews