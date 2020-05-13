Milla Jovovich talks about the reboot film of Resident Evil

In recent years, Milla Jovovich became the face of Resident Evil in the film world for playing Alice, her protagonist. However, this is changing as producers are planning to restart the franchise, so the actress decided to share his opinion on the matter.

In a talk with ComicBook, Jovovich is surprised by the fact that they are already planning a reboot of the cinematic world of Resident Evil. However, wished luck to all those involved with the production.

“What they announced a reboot? Okay, good luck with that. I think that many involved with these franchises first put the carriage before the horse. There is a certain danger in that. Have wanted to restart Resident Evil for a long time, and listening: I love the world of Resident Evil. I think that is a franchise great, I would do it if I were a producer,” he said.

Later, the actress stressed that it is very important that those in charge of the reboot know and love the franchise. The above, as he believes that fans will detect very easily when something is simply done with the aim of earning money.

“I think that what makes that Resident Evil so special is that the people involved really loved what they did and were actually fans of the game. I would suggest that you find people who have the same passion for the franchise before we talk about reboots. I think that the people involved in this type of genre, people are very sensitive with the fakers. There are true fans in the world of science fiction/action/horror and they are not idiots. Can smell when it is done because the people love it, and when they do only to monetize an opportunity,” he mentioned.

And you, do you agree with what she said Milla Jovovich? What direction would you take the new movies Resident Evil? Tell us in the comments.

While the films of Resident Evil have not been well received by critics and players, this is about a global success. So only your last submission ―Resident Evil: The Final Chapter― raised $312 BILLION, while the entire franchise has generated revenue of $1200 BILLION.

