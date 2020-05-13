Michael Douglas reveals new details for Ant-Man 3

Through a ‘Questions and answers’, in their social networks, american actor Michael Douglas referred to the third installment of ‘Ant-Man’, saga in which he plays ‘Henry Pym’.

“What Ant-Man 3? I can’t talk about it. Because the types of Marvel I shoot with a blowpipe. But I think you should hold on because you may get some news very soon. But I can’t talk about it”, review the Spanish site Sensacine.

The first film in the series premiered in 2015: ‘Ant-Man’: the male ant’, directed by Peyton Reed and starring Paul Rudd as the hero, and Evangeline Lilly as ‘Hope Van Dyne’.

Subsequently, he came to the boards ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ in 2018. Both productions were a success at the box office.

The two characters also appeared in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ (2019)directed by the Brothers Russo, who are currently enjoying the success of the most recent film in which acted as producers: a Mission of rescue (Extraction), with Chris Hemsworth as the protagonist.