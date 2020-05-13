Luis Piedrahita will appear in the special Penn & Teller “Try This at Home” on the occasion of the pandemic

Luis Piedrahita is one of the comedians and illusionists are most popular in our country and usually we can see it in ‘El Hormiguero 3.0‘next to Pablo Motos to amaze us with his magic tricks or clever monologues.

During the quarantine on the occasion of the coronavirus artist it has started a series of videos to which he has called ‘Magic at home‘where teaches little tricks with everyday objects so that parents can entertain their children in a fun way through the magic.

This initiative has delighted the producers the program Penn & Teller “Try This at Home” (Try this at home) where the prestigious duo of illusionists will feature several stars of Hollywood in a special magic to the occasion of the coronavirus.

In this way, one of the contributors that will appear in the space will be Luis Piedrahita performing a piece of style to these that we have been able to see these days through their social networks.

Other faces we will see in the program will be: Dakota Fanning (‘war of the worlds’), Elle Fanning (‘Maleficent’) or Shin Lim (‘America’s Got Talent’).

The broadcast will take place on the Monday, may 18of 20:00 to 21:00in the chain CWTN. A broadcast extraordinary for these unique times.