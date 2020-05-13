Lily Collins: “My father advised me not to give importance to the criticism”

Madrid (EFE/Magdalena Tsanis).- After being snow White with Julia Roberts as the stepmother, and aspiring writer A winter on the beach, Lily Collins -daughter of musician Phil Collins – stars in Hunters of Shadows, new franchise film youth that aims to collect the witness of Twilight or The hunger games.

In full promotion of the first installment of the adaptation of the saga's fantastic Cassandra Clare, the actress of 24 years is shaping up as an emerging talent in Hollywood and he's not afraid to listen to parent's advice, that in addition to a famous musician, he made his "first foray" as a actor.









“I always said that do not give importance to criticism, because for each good are likely to encounter two bad, and there are movies that are targeted to a certain audience, so there are people who will never respond as you would like,” he said in an interview with Efe.

Directed by Harald Zwart (Karate Kid), Hunters of shadows it tells the story of Clary, a teenage new yorker’s seemingly normal, accompanied by her friend Simon (Robert Sheehan), discovers their relationship with the world of the “shadows”.

In that universe, invisible, a group of warriors, half angels half human, are dedicated to fighting the demons that threaten the existence, among which is a strange and attractive Jace (Jamie Campbell Bower).

The difference with respect to Twilightaccording to Collins, is that this saga, whose version of literary was translated into 36 languages and has sold 22 million copies, is addressed to a public “something greater” and has “more elements of humor.”

“It is not a movie about vampires and werewolves, but about a girl who must find her own voice in a world that already existed and of which it forms a part but don’t know it,” he explains.

Clary “did not choose to be a hunter of shadows”, while the Beautiful Twilight if you want to be a vampire.

In addition, he points out, this "is not a saga romantic but an urban fantasy with action", where the female role "is not defined in relation to men", although yes there is a love triangle between the protagonists.









The most fun part of the shoot, he says, were the action scenes, which made herself almost in its entirety, despite having a double. There is only one sequence, in which Clary is thrown against a wall, that he was not allowed to do “for obvious reasons”.

“I had never imagined as an action heroine, and I was very glad to get in shape and train with all. It was there where did our camaraderie and, well, love, training together,” he admits.

In fact, during the filming last year, he struck up a romantic relationship with Campbell, that have been broken recently. Yes, the “camaraderie,” the keep, judging by the winks in the corridors of the hotel in madrid where they do the interviews.

When Collins was chosen for the role of Clary, after you send “many emails” and making “lots of calls” as has been recognized, only had played a few minor roles for the film.

But it was at that moment when things began to change and he was offered also to be the snow White of Mirror, Mirrornext to Julia Roberts.

"It was amazing, when they told me I started to cry and shout, he was so happy. I learned a lot by seeing it on the set," he points out, even if asked by their referents on the screen mentions to Meryl Streep, Natalie Portman or Kate Winslet.









In these two years he has also worked with Julianne Moore in The English Teacher and in the drama of light and independent of Josh Boone A winter on the beachnext to Jennifer Connelly and Greg Kinnear.

Your good time in the cinema has been forced to park in, on time, the studies of Journalism. "I like to write and ask questions. And I love photography, so I never say never, but acting is my great passion," he says.








