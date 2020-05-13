Lily Collins becomes The “Sleeping Beauty” with beautiful dress at the Golden Globes | TV Show

The british actress of 27 years Lily Collins appeared on the red carpet of the Golden globes looking like a true Disney princess.

The young person nominated as Best actress in a comedy or musical for Rules Don’t Apply, he came with his mother to the red carpet held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California.

In the occasion, wore a beautiful pink dress of the collection Zuhair Murad Couture with a plunging neckline in the back and adorned with pearls throughout.

The look was completed with diamond jewelry of Harry Winston.

This is not the first time that the actress attends the ceremony Golden globesbecause in the past he accompanied his father Phil Collins, although this is the first time that it has been nominated for the prize.