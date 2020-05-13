It’s nothing like the Oscar!

In years past, the debate was whether the red carpet at the Oscar had lost its place as the most glamorous of all, but this year, without a doubt, in the edition 92 of the delivery of these awards, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, regained its place all.

In addition to the expected looks of big names in the fashion, we also saw designs out of the ordinary like dress column sustainable red Kaitlyn Dever, created by Louis Vuitton; vintage, such as Chanel Couture Margot Robbie; the Giles Deacon Billy Porter, with a top and golden skirt in baroque pattern; the Chanel of Billie Eilish, clearly created especially for her, with its iconic style, without curves; the suit purple Spike Lee, in tribute to Kobe Bryant; the layer on the Dior from Natalie Portman, the names of directors not nominated; and a large amount of jewelry as spectacular as the necklace of brilliant Chopard Mindy Kaling, with bodyguard included, but above all, a lot, a lot of fashion and beauty to take your breath away.



Penélo pe Cross in a spectacular black Chanel. PHOTOS: AGENCIES

What we also saw is that the classic elegance does not go out of fashion, as it became clear with the beautiful dresses of Penelope Cruz, a spectacular black Chanel; the are almost twins Renée Zellweger, Armani Privé, and Salma Hayek, Gucci, white, and of a shoulder, or the Dior olive green coffee and calculus, Greta Gerwig.

The pink, the pink with black and white were the colors most important of the night. Pink and black is always a winning combination, as demonstrated by the elegant and romantic looks of Gal Gadot, Givenchy; the of Caitriona Balfe, Valentino Haute Couture, and the beautiful Armani Privé Laura Dern. Rose saw a very pretty Brie Larson, in Céline; to Idina Menzel, in J. Mendel and Sandra Oh, in Elie Saab.



Scarlett Johansson wore a sexy gown with a plating of Oscar de la Renta fringed yarn metallic. PHOTOS: AGENCIES

The white and pink, shone forth also in the designs of Regina King and Cynthia Erivo, created by Donatella Versace, who certainly had a great night, and the black wore to the max with Charlize Theron, Dior; Margot Robbie; Penelope Cruz; Geena Davis, Romona Keveza; Zazie Beetz, Thom Browne, Margaret Qualley, in Chanel, Rooney Mara in Alexander McQueen, and the very original and cute Gucci Saoirse Ronan, combined with bone and blue lavender —which was also a textile recycling her dress from last year— and the brilliant Miu Miu Beanie Feldstein, with black flowers on a white background silver.



Regina King bragged about a design of Versace in pink with scoop neckline, geometric sequins and metallic. PHOTOS: AGENCIES

The green and the red were great moments like the classic and ethereal Dior Sigourney Weaver; the sexy but glam Vuitton Florence Pugh; the impressive Valentino Haute Couture, Kristen Wiig (very criticized and the victim of many memes), and the sexy Gucci rojinegro Stella del Carmen Banderas, who was shocked by what has grown and how beautiful that is.

The draping and pleating, which evoke the Hollywood glamour of the 40’s and 50’s, they had great moments as in the Dolce & Gabbana Mindy Kaling; the golden Jason Wu Rebel Wilson, and Vera Wang Julia Louis-Dreyfus.



Saoirse Ronan wore a Gucci combined with bone, and lavender blue, which was also a textile recycling. PHOTOS: AGENCIES

Special mention by different sophisticated and deserve the sexy, sexy dress Oscar de la Renta Scarlett Johansson and the tri-color Stella McCartney Olivia Colman.

A great, great night for fashion, which proves once again that yes there is a lot to do and still enjoy, at least in this matter, in the ceremony of The Academy awards.