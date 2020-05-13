Hacker asks for multi-million dollar sum to not disclose information that is private by various artists

The confidentiality of a a large number of artists is in check, after it was hacked one of the lawyers ms outstanding in the industry.

And is that many of those who belong to Hollywood, ever habrn seen in the need to hire the services of Allen Grubman.

The lawyer has a vast portfolio of clients including Lady Gaga, Madonna, Elton John, Priyanka Chopra, Christina Aguilera, and Mariah Carey.

These same celebrities are the ones who today run the risk of the disclosure of your information private, including correos electrnicos, confidentiality agreements, employment contracts and phone numbers of phone.

This after a group of hackers access to the data that were under the power of Grubman, reason why they now require a multi-million dollar sum to rescue mode.

According to reports Page Six, the pirates computer that seek to uncover the infidencias of great artists of the show like Nicki Minaj, Drake, U2, The Weeknd, and Robert De Niro require approximately $ 21 million dollars and the company is not negotiating with them.

About the attackers, trascendi this is the group REvil or Sodinokibi, who a few months ago, also pledged to a group of companies such as Zoom, HBO, and Travelex.