Filtered alleged photos of Victoria Justice nude – eju.tv

After that a tweeter should display photos of the star of Nickelodeon, the actress became a Trending Topic on the social network.

Photos of Victoria Justice in attitude, sensual and one that looks to the so-called star in the nude were disseminated on Twitter, which caused the actress to become a topic trend on the social network.

The star of Nickelodeon appears in touching your nipples in a picture that supposedly belongs to him. Justice is not the only famous exposed bare by the tweeter@DudeStufftweets, as it is also disseminated photos that are attributed to Jennifer Lawrence.

Together with photos of Jennifer Lawrence nude, in the social networks also circulate images of the singer revelation of pop, Ariana Grande and star of Nickelodeon, Victoria Justice, in what has been called as Nudeleaks.

Victoria Justice made use of his profile in Twitter to clarify that the photos that became a Trending Topic are false, and retuiteó some of the messages of their fans.

Victoria Justice ✔ @VictoriaJustice

These so called nudes of me are FAKE people. Let me nip this in the bud right now. *pun intended*

17:49 – 31 aug 2014

Domi | 39 @JusticeCosgrove

GUYD WE ARE SO STUPID THE VICTORIA JUSTICE NUDES ARE FAKE, LOOK. CLEARLY AN OLD PICTURE OF HER EDITED & FLIPPED.

16:14 – 31 aug 2014

Source: Terra

