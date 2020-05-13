Farewell to Kobe: See the tribute to Beyonce, Christina Aguilera, and Michael Jordan

Fans of Kobe Bryant and her daughter, Gianna, said goodbye in an emotional ceremony that was performed this Monday, February 24, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and was attended with remarkable performances from artists like Beyoncé, Alicia Keys and Christina Aguilera.

The bodies of the player and his daughter they were buried in an intimate ceremonyafter the deaths, along with 7 other people in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles on 26 January.

According to CBS Los Angeleswere available 20,000 tickets for the ceremony and more than 100,000 people tried to get them. The streets and shops around the stadium were closed.

Vanessa Bryant, wife of Kobe, and the mother of Gianna, explained why she chose this date for the farewell with the fans. “#2, #24, #20 years as a Laker, and the number of years that Kobe and I were together,” wrote the widow of Bryant in his account of Instagram on the 7th of February.

Gianna, who expected to play for the WNBA one day, used the t-shirt number 2, and Kobe the number 24 with the los Angeles Lakers. With this team he played 20 seasons.

In the tribute, participated stars of the NBAlike Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’neal, Diana Lorena Taurasi and celebrities like Beyoncé, Jimmy Kimmel, Alicia Keys, Christina Aguilera, and people close to the family as Rob Pelinka (exagente the player) and the own widow, Vanessa Bryant.

In the following video The Los Angeles Times you can see the summary of the ceremony:

In social networks, the label #KobeFarewell (farewell of Kobe), was a global trend from the early hours of this Monday. These are some of the reactions that we read on Twitter:

Legends never die

Forever

The last tribute

Tribute total

A car of first level for a man of first-level 💜🧡 A spectacular Lamborghini pimped to the nines in honor of Kobe Bryant and the people who died in the accident steals camera to the outside of the Staples Center 📸 pic.twitter.com/sgKkpvM1zH — ESPN.com.mx (@ESPNmx) February 24, 2020

Favorite video

Immortal

Pure love

Then, all the details of the farewell.

When, where and what time to perform?

The farewell will be held this 24th of February, at the Staples Center, in Los Angeles. The ceremony will start at 10 a.m. (Pacific time) or 1 p. m. (all times are Eastern united States).

How to see the farewell?

CBS will broadcast the ceremony online by CBSN. If you have hired the service of fuboTV or NBA TV, you can also follow the farewell. Twitter Live is another option in the united States. CBSNews.com and, likewise, promises to make a follow-up, with passaging in vivo.

Editor’s note: CNET en Español is a business property of CBS Interactive, which is a subsidiary of CBS.