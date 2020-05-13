Elle Fanning fed up of trying to enemistarla with her sister Dakota

The actress Elle Fanning has never denied that her older sister Dakota it is the main reason I finished working on the film in the first place, because of small both were playing to represent their own stories at home and, later, he would present the opportunity to start to act when the directors of the films in which this took part I asked their parents if it could give life to the younger version of the same character.

Although comparisons are odious, and inevitable, this has not been the biggest problem of growing up in the shadow of another performer at the personal level and professional. What most disturbs Elle is that you assume that you are not able to rejoice in the triumphs of the other without comparing them with your own, or that their careers may have hurt his fraternal relationship.

“My sister takes in this industry since I was very small, and in all my interviews I used to say: ‘Oh, they sure are very jealous of one another’. I don’t know why, but it seems that all the world is bent on confronting women between yes and there is that problem that, when you work with other companions, there is always a certain rivalry and that is not true, at all,” said now in a statement to the portal Entertainment Tonight in which he has taken up the argument already stated in a recent interview to the magazine Tatler.

“It is true that there is a stigma about how women behave in the workplace, but in Hollywood is the worst. Expect to be very competitive and jealous; the people want to perpetuate that dynamic, although it is not the reality,” said then.

By: Bang Showbiz / Photo: Getty Images