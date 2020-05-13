Elle Fanning Bradley Cooper, actors who give “the note” on films | People

Elle Fanning, Bradley Cooper and Meryl Streep are some of the actors who have given “the note” in his films, demonstrating that they are able to sing with their own voices without dubbing through.

But although it seems that singing what you can do either, the question is if you have a good voice: it is the case of the actress Elle Fanning, who just premiered the movie “Achieved the dream”, where the young dreams of becoming a pop star to get away from family drama.

With a powerful timbre of the voice, singing melodies that mix pop with electronics, Fanning conquers at a youthful audience within and outside of the rooms, because on YouTube one of the songs that version is already more than a million reproductions.

Shows well that is an actress “off-road”: “I had always wanted to sing, because the people don’t know that I can, so I wanted to surprise you with that,” he said in an interview with the american press.

Singing is not just a thing of actresses, proof of this is Jeff Bridges, whose talent was known, but it was not until he starred in the film “crazy Heart” (2009) when he attained recognition for his voice. His performance earned him the Best Actor Oscar playing a country singer whose career is drifting.

The characterization of Bridges in the film, and the ease with which it manages to “get invested” in the role, singing with a voice torn and serious while his fingers danced on the guitar, make it look really a true country singer with experience.

“Tell me somethin’, girl, are you happy in this modern world? “are the first notes that Bradley Cooper, considered one of the most attractive men, has captivated the public in her role of singer indie with family problems and alcoholism.

But this musical talent that I had hidden is not of birth, as he had to go for 18 months to singing lessons to get the authentic singer that he had inside and to be at the height of the diva Lady Gaga.

Who also has been known to be to the height Anna Kendrick: seven years ago, a song with a lot of rhythm accompanied by a “plain and simple” choreography with a plastic cup played by her became viral, “Giving the note”, was a girl who was looking for a niche in the music and get going on to form part of a choir.

But before he had already proven his talent, without so much acclaim, in the musical “Into The Woods” (2014) next to the great Meryl Streep.

Streep, who is already an “actress 360” with a long career in all genres and formats as possible, fell in love with the critics proving that he can sing and do comedy in a big way in the movie “Mamma Mia” (2008).

A completely different side, and never before known, was to see Meryl Streep portrayed as a rock star, with streaks, piercings, tattoos, and leather jacket, while he played the electric guitar with “Ricki And The Flash” (2015).

Another of the films that have become a classic and a must-have of the genre of musical is “Moulin Rouge!” (2001), where Nicole Kidman versionaba songs of Nirvana or Madonna, but that undoubtedly showed the great voice that had the actress, and that he would prove it in “Nine” alongside Penelope Cruz.

How to win an Oscar for a scene of less than 5 minutes? An answer that only has Anna Hathaway, who with the hair shorn, her great eyes flooded with tears and a powerful voice on the verge of tears left with the mouth open to criticism with “I dreamed a dream”.

Without a doubt, “les Miserables” (2012) was one of the musical films in which all the cast showed that they were capable of singing, from Hugh Jackman to Amanda Seyfried.

Nearly also Ryan Gosling done with the statuette of the Academy: in front of a piano, as his fingers danced over the keys, sang “City of Stars” in “La La Land”, a piece that stole the hearts of the public and that caused so many sighs for the beautiful and romantic partnership that was next to Emma Stone.

But the path of Gosling to look like a musician lover of jazz, it was not easy, because the actor also had to learn to play the piano in a few weeks, leaving impressed at the same singer John Legend: “Buah, this guy is really good”.

One of the last actors that have been given to understand has been Taron Egerton in the biopic of Elton John’s “Rocketman”, released this year, and where you can see the undeniable talent that is very similar to that of the british musician.

To succeed in Hollywood because not only serves to act, and it is already said Paquita Rooms, the representative actors of the fiction series for Netflix: to be an “actor 360” you have to know to function in many genres and formats, in addition to singing and dancing.

By Ana López Vázquez