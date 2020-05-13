Christina Aguilera dazzled all in London

Christina Aguilera surprised everyone by appearing in London, during the week of the fashion of the british city. Their arrival in the european country was linked to a special presentation, in secret, in the London Fashion Week in support of the new venture of Richard Branson, ‘Virgin Voyage’, a cruise line.

Since his arrival on English soil, Christina Aguilera did not fail to catch the attention. First it was vista with a look that’s pretty casual, “without pants”, which he used as a dress, a shirt pink with a print of the renowned actress Marilyn Monroe, this outfit completed with stockings and mesh boots red above the knee.

Already at the gala event was seen with an overcoat of patent red, using his now-typical hairstyle high and toning down your red lip makeup to metallic in shades of green. During their live show returned to wear the red gown with a more revealing, but just as imposing.

The last look with which he was able to see in the London Fashion Week was an outfit completely black. The singer appeared wearing a suit of women, without sleeves, tied at the waist. Took a few long pants boot wide; she finished off her look with dark sunglasses, big and long gloves without fingers.

Christina Aguilera is in the final stage of their 16 dates slated in Las Vegas, and then begin a series of concerts around Europe, and also in Mexico, where it is presented more than 13 years ago. In the meantime, we will continue waiting for an announcement of new music to re-enjoy the amazing voice of the star.