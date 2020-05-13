Celebrities reveal their “worst face” on the quarantine by COVID-19 | People | Edition America

The compulsory isolation or volunteer that undergo millions of people in the world to combat the coronavirus has led many celebrities to teach their “worst face”, revealing ways of thinking rather questionable or even to show the abandonment of any effort to look impeccable while they focus on entertaining and inspiring your audience.

Among those who have left bad unemployed are the actresses Vanessa Hudgens and Evangeline Lilly. The first received public ridicule after saying that it was “inevitable” that some people had been killed and described as “nonsense” the uproar caused by the efforts to contain the pandemic.

Lilly, for its part, was criticized for rejecting the voluntary isolation, because it ensured that their “freedom is more important” to “not catch” and stated that it continues its normal life together with their children, with the exception of one other tea to strengthen the defenses.

However, they have been in the minority, because in front there is a flood of artists who have dedicated their social networks to promote hygiene measures and extreme social isolation, while allowing themselves to be seen as never before, and revealing a face unknown.

A great number of concerts virtual from the parlors of their homes and private studios have been flooding the internet with songs and images very personal of countless personalities.

As good musicians, have worried that the sound was excellent. However, the good lighting, the makeup and hairstyling has been given less attention.

As well, stars of the show that hispanic Juanes and the Spanish Alejandro Sanz, the first to launch concerts virtual, appeared dishevelled and in the case of colombia, until bearded.

The venezuelan Mau and Ricky spoke of his debut “I love”” in pajamas and even with a t-shirt with so many holes (Ricky) that many of his fans believed that his girlfriend, argentine model Stefi Roitberg, the will soon disappear.

Karol G and its promised Anuel AA you have taken videos up on the toilet, in a game of Tik Tok to accompany the audio, which was recorded Cardi B on the attack of stress to the situation.

In the case of Farruko and Ozuna, yes they were seriously in the shower, from where they explained that it is enjabonándose and with the faucet open when you sing great songs. In the case of the reggaeton puerto rican even confessed that up to make up.

The actor Matías Novoa and his wife, Isabella Castillo, who became known in the television productions “Intimate Enemy” and “Grachi”, respectively, until they met in the soap opera “the lord of the heavens” where they fell in love and married, have stimulated the quarantine from the bed with the hairs stand and the dark circles to a thousand.

Colombian actress Danna Garcia will also be recorded in full route in the ambulance when he was taken to a hospital in madrid due to complications with the coronavirus, while his compatriot Sebastian Yatra has been allowed to see very much affected by the situation while he remains isolated in his hometown of Medellín and is devoted to entertaining the children with stories and songs, every night at 19.00 local time.

But latinos are not the only ones that are showing in the networks such and which are.

The actors americans Mark Ruffalo and Will Ferrell did not make not the least effort to comb her hair when it was joined by actress Gal Gadot singing “Imagine”, in one of the samples of solidarity joint of the stars of Hollywood.

Neither did Kevin Bacon, when it launched its campaign of solidarity with “I stay home for” (I stay home) to which he summoned her famous friends to explain the importance of isolation.

Bono, the lead singer of the famous band U2, had not the slightest hesitation in releasing their song “Let Your Love Be Known”, inspired by the staff of health of Italy, where the virus has been taught with particular force, without heating up the voice or worrying about their appearance.

Until now, the fans would have applauded the demonstration that “we are all equal in the house”, as indicated by a follower of Ruffalo.