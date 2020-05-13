Camila Mendes confesses why he decided to talk about their eating disorders

In 2017, Camila Mendes he spoke openly about eating disorders that she suffered in the past.

The protagonist of Riverdale want to take advantage of his fame to join a fight that she and her sister had gone through some years ago. Take that step, to open up completely and share a disease that is not easy to accept, it was not easy.

Two years of that confession, the actress shares the reasons that drove her to do it and how you felt.