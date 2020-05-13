Camila Cabello revealed by what is not called Shawn Mendes by their name

The artist of the moment Camila Hair revealed in an interview the reason he never pronounced the name of her boyfriend, Shawn Mendeswhen it comes to him.

The 22 year-old singer spoke about one of his romantic songs and then a presentation to Apple Music and, when it seemed to be speaking of Shawn, he avoided to mention the name of the star of 21 years.

“I guess what I was avoiding, yes”, unveiled according to the Sun Sentinel. “I mean, I don’t call you Shawn Mendes. What I call by pet names which I will not mention in this interview,” he added laughing.

The reason behind this, confessed to the exintegrante of Fifth Harmony, is to not contribute to the play of the media. “I feel that when I say your name I’m contributing to the circus of pop culture”.

He went on to explain: “as soon as I do, I can hear the screams and I think: ‘no, no, no, you’re not listening to what I’m trying to say’. I’m not talking about this as if it were something of Twitter”.

“That is my boyfriend. This is real,” concluded Hair.

Camila and Shawn revealed their relationship to the public in September, after being linked since the summer. The recording of his duet “Miss“would stoke the rumors at that time.

Camila Cabello and Romance

The second album of the singer solo, “Romance“is premiered this Friday, December 6.

According to this medium, Camila, who co-wrote the songs, express the evolution of your love with Mendes and her feelings for him in every letter. From the beginning of the friendship, going through your first kiss and reaching to the current consolidation.

On Instagram, the young woman born in Cuba, he warned his followers of the launch: “Romance finally is out, it’s all yours now. Please, tell me everything you think, I’m dying to know”, published with the cover of the music production.

Its more than 44 million followers were not slow in expressing his views. “The whole album is a work of art”it , they said.