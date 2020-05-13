As they were, And are: Milla Jovovich 2008-2016

Milla Jovovich has put an end to the zombie apocalypse of “Resident Evil“with his last film “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter“… This week our “so it was, so are“is dedicated to the beautiful actress of ukraine.

Mile Jóvovich (in Ukrainian: Мiліца Йовович), born as Милица Богданова Јововић was born in Kiev, Ukrainian SSR, Soviet Union; December 17, 1975.

In addition to actress, Milla Jovovich he has worked as a supermodel, singer, and fashion designer. Ancestry serbia and Russian, was born and spent his early years in the Ukraine soviet, acquiring later the american nationality.

Milla Jovovich she began her modeling career at the age of eleven, when Richard Avedon was presented in the ads for Revlon, most unforgettable women in the world, and she continued her career with other firms such as L’oréal, Christian Dior, Donna Karan, and Versace.

With only thirteen years, in 1988, had his first role in the tv movie “Night Train to Kathmandu” and that same year she landed her first role on the big screen with “Crossroads of passion”. Achieved special notoriety thanks to “The return to the blue lagoon” (1991), the sequel to “The blue lake”.

Among his successes on the big screen we find titles such as “Moved from 76” (1993), alongside Ben Affleck and Matthew McConaughey, “The fifth element” (1997) with Bruce Willis, and “Joan of Arc” (1999).

“Resident Evil”

In 2002, Milla Jovovich starred in the adaptation of the video game, “Resident Evil”that led her to stardom and led to six sequels: “Resident Evil” (2002) , “Resident Evil: Apocalypse” (2004) , “Resident Evil: Extinction” (2007), “Resident Evil: Afterlife” (2010), “Resident Evil 5: Retribution” (2012) and “Resident Evil 6: The Final Chapter” (2017).

The Final Chapter

“Resident Evil 6: The Final Chapter”, which premiered last the month of February, Milla Jovovich puts an end to the zombie apocalypse of ‘Resident Evil‘.

After starring in five films of action, of living dead thirsty for blood and carnage in desolate landscapes, Milla Jovovich says goodbye to her role of Alice and to the famous saga “Resident Evil”.

“Do you know? It is sad to think, ‘this is everything’. It has been an amazing adventure. In the last fifteen years, Resident Evil has been one of my favorite things to do, to get into this amazing character in this fantastic world. So it’s going to be hard to say goodbye“said a few days ago Milla Jovovich.

Personal life

With only 16 years Milla Jovovich he married his boyfriend on the screen Shawn Andrews in 1992 while filming Dazed and Confused, but the marriage was annulled by her mother two months later.

After you had a relationship with Stuart Zender ex-bassist of Jamiroquai, in London from 1994 to 1995. From 1995 to 1997, was the girlfriend of well-known photographer Mario Sorrenti. In Las Vegas, she married the director of “The fifth element”, Luc Bessonin 1998, separating a year later. Between your largalista of conquests is also the ex-guitarist of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, John Frusciante (2000-2001).

In 2002 she met her current partner, the filmmaker English Paul W. S. Anderson. It was on the set of “Resident Evil“, where Anderson was the director and writer of the film, and Jovovich starred.They were married on 22 August 2009.

The fruit of their union are two daughters Ever Gabo Anderson Jovovich, who was born November 3, 2007, and the small Dashiel Edan Jovovich-Anderson, who was born in April of 2015.