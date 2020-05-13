Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning or Emily Blunt… girls Disney party

Angelina Jolie has been the protagonist of the last event of Disney. The actress premiered Maleficent: Mistress of evil on October 16, and the tape was filed yesterday in California at the 23 Expoan event organized for the fans of the company.

The event will not want to miss many of the girls Disney in addition to the actresses that are part of the deal as Elle Fanning or Michelle Pfeifferwith styles to suit all tastes, a feast and other “homespun”.

Angelina Jolie, the next 16 of October premieres Maleficent, has chosen for the occasion a dress. black. A simple design of neckline transparent, fitted silhouette and slit at the skirt, also of tulle transparent. A model of Versace, its signature headboard combined with classroom black.





Elle Fanning has princess dress with a rose dress. A creation with a very original transparent organza, bodice satin detail and maxi loop. A styling very silly signed by Kimhekim.





Evan Rachel Wood has opted for a blouse romantic style with a touch of victorian, made in lace and tulle plumeti with details of ruffles and a black bow. A piece combined with black pants, all of Marchesa. An outfit that has been completed with classroom black.





Salma Hayek has not been attentive nothing with your styling. The actress has opted for black pants flared excessively long because of the drag, blazer and black blouse, semi-transparent flower print.





Emily Blunt has chosen a midi dress made in white lace. A model of skirt layers to mode maxi ruffled with flower print of oranges and sandals in the same tone of Monique Lhuillier.





Daisy Ridley has been sheathed in tight black dress ruched with patterned white polka dots. A look that has combined with halls of black lace.





Michelle Pfeiffer has opted for a suit in camel color combined with an organza bodice in cream with detail of lacing.

