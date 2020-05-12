“Zoey 101”: The hard story of Alexa Nikolas after the reunion of the cast

Eleven years after the issuance of the last episode, the cast of “Zoey 101” were met and caused a furore among the fans. Among the actors and actresses who gathered were Chris Massy, Sean Flyn, Victoria Justice, Matt Underwood, Abby Wilde, Paul Butcher, Jack Salvatore and Erin Sander.

The protagonist, Jamie Lynn Spears was one of the great absent, as it is located right in the filming of the series “Sweet Magnolias”. However, the actress Alexa Nikolas, who played the character of Nicole, was not invited.

After the fact, the young man decided to share different stories in its account of Instagram, along with several videos where they showed sad not only for not having been provided for the meeting, but because he attended the former series producer Dan Schneider.

“This reunion of Zoey 101 is triggering a lot of childhood traumas”, revealed and added: “I’m Still in shock”. Schneider worked on Nickelodeon until 2018, where he was fired after several complaint for paedophilia.

Stories of Instagram Alexa



Nikolas explains that the producer had a fetish with the feet of the actresses: “Certain experiences can be extremely fragile. I don’t know. But this is something that really bothers me. This is not right. What is apart of this reunion? This is not right,” he said.

Schneider has also worked on such shows as “Drake & Josh”, “Victorious”, “iCarly”, and “The Show of Amanda”; precisely, in 2013 the protagonist Amanda Bynes had posted a thread on Twitter where he confirmed that the producer sexually abused her.