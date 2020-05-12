ZETA – Returns Christina Aguilera to Mexico

Victor Delgado – After his last appearance in our country 18 years ago, the super star of the american pop returns to ground aztec to present his “The X Tour” on the 3rd of December in Monterrey (Auditorio CitiBanamex), day 5, Guadalajara (Auditorium Telmex) and 7 in Mexico City (Sports Palace).

After your visit in 2011, the winner of six awards Grammy and a Latin Grammy will end his tour in mexican territory to vibrate his audience with songs like “Lady Marmalade”, “forever you”, “Beautiful”, “Dirrty”, “Genie in a Bottle”, among others that make this one of the shows most anticipated in the country.

