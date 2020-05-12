Victoria Justice suffers terrible disease

United States.

The actress Victoria Justice (22) was diagnosed with Hashimoto’s disease a few years ago, but after severe skin problems and alarming variations of weight, has managed to put the disease under control.

“A few years ago I was diagnosed with Hashimoto’s disease which is an autoimmune disorder of the thyroid that can interfere with thyroid function and affect metabolism. They gave Me medication for the thyroid but I think that the levels were very high for me because it affected a lot of my skin. All my life I have had good skin so that was devastating,” confessed the actress to the magazine Health.

The american artist also said that he had many problems with his weight. “At first I was losing a lot of weight, then I went on tour and I started to win. I had never gained so much weight in my entire life. Then, last summer, filming a movie, I went back to weigh less than 45 kilos. It was crazy, but things have balanced out and already everything is back to normal. I still have Hashimoto’s. But everything has returned to normal and I’m not on medication. I feel good,” he added.

Victoria revealed that she had tried different things to keep the disease at bay.

“An acupuncturist Korean put me on a diet superestricta. He ate fish but no other meat. I also couldn’t eat any sugar, wheat or milk. I did that for about two months. It was very intense,” he said.

The comments and the attention that was causing her skin condition was very painful at the actress, so it now includes people who go through similar situations.

“It affected my safety. And made me somewhat more aware of myself. But he had the support of my family and friends. I knew that the people around me supported me. Now I understand really the people who have skin problems, because you can sink,” he added.