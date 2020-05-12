Victoria Justice: “I didn’t do bullying to Ariana Grande” | News

Now that Ariana Grande it has become a pop superstar, it is curious to recall the time in which she played Cat Valentine in the series of Nickelodeon Victorious. Despite the fact that the singer has repeated time and time again that that period of his life was wonderful, there are still some who believe that Victoria Justice turned his life into a living hell.

And all because of a misunderstanding: in an interview a long time ago, Ariana admitted to having suffered bullying in her career as an actress, and many thought he was talking about the shooting of Victorious. In fact, recently the presenter of the program The Meredith Vieira Show you brought up the subject to Victoria and this decided zanjarlo once and for all.

“When he came out of that article, she called me in to explain to me that not referring to me, but some of the people he worked with on Broadway,” says the actress – “But the people thought that I was the abusive. And well, of course we had our differences, but in the end the cast of Victorious was like a big family.”