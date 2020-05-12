Universal Pictures premiered three of their new films in digital format – Spoiler Time

The Hunt, The Invisible Man, and Emma could have been released in the cinemas, but now they are available to rent and view them in your home starting today.

Universal has made available The Invisible Mana modern version of the classic thriller with Oliver Jackson-Cohen, and Elisabeth Moss as protagonists, and is available to rent for 16 euros for a period of 48 hours Prime Video UK, iTunes, Sky Store and Google Play.

The Hunt, starring Betty Gilpin, Emma Roberts and Hilary Swank, go to twelve strangers kidnapped and hunted for sport by a group of liberal elite in a remote manor house. The film was surrounded in controversy with Trump a few months ago and had to delay his debut due to multiple shootings. Is available for rent for the same price in Prime Video, iTunes, Sky Store and Google Play.

Finally, Emma it is a romantic comedy of the period. An adaptation of the classic novel Jane Austen that is starring Anya Taylor-Joy as Emma Woodhousea woman who is unable to avoid meddling in the love life of their friends, without knowing that he is missing his perfect partner, George Knightley (Johnny Flynn). The film may also be rented for 48 hours on the same sites.