To 5 years of their divorce, Kris Jenner has surprising gesture with Caitlyn Jenner

Since its separation is already half a decade, the only thing that unites Caitlyn and Kris Jenner right now are his two daughters and the name of the second was adopted after his marriage to the former olympic medallist and they decided to maintain, for marketing.

The two women have starred in a war full of criticisms in recent times seemed to have calmed down and now could be reopened now because of a very delicate subject: the trademarks on which it is based, in large part, the fortunes of the media clan.

According to the documents which had access the portal The Blast, Caitlyn has seen how several of their petitions to the Patent and Trademark Office of the united States to register ‘Jenner Skincare’ or ‘Skincare By Jenner“in the face of possible future incursions in the world of cosmetics were denied to resemble too much that you already have your ex-wife.

However, in the letter you received in reply it has been informed that both brands could lead to confusion among consumers leading them to assume that other members of your family would be in any way connected with any product marketed under that trademark, in particular in view of the business that many of them are already in the sector, citing Kylie Cosmetics’ of their daughter Kylie Jenner as an example.

The good news is that Caitlyn received the okay to use ‘Caitlyn Jenner Skincare’ and ‘Skincare By Caitlyn Jenner’ because in both cases it would be evident that it is a business venture undertaken by her alone.