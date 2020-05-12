This is the duet of Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale you waiting for 11 years | Music

The new year brings surprises for the fans High School Musicalthe Disney movie that, in 2006, became an unexpected phenomenon that would influence an entire generation. And all thanks to one of its protagonists, the actress Ashley Tisdale, and his interest in re-launching their YouTube channel.

The actress, who has posted on your profile videos as disparate as one kitchen or a duet with her husband, Christopher French, just uploaded another recording, which certainly exceeds all the visits achieved to date.

It is a duet with her former partner-sharing of High School Musical, Vanessa Hudgens. As charge Ashley to remember in the presentation, is the first theme that interpret together the two friends, as they did not share any song in the film that joined them.

The composition chosen, that touches the guitar is the husband of Ahsley, is the well-known Ex s & Oh’s of Elle King. The girls give another air, more sweet and intimateand it sounds so good:

The video not only promises to beat the record of views of the channel of Ashley. Also proves, by the exchange of smiles, the rivalry that existed between their characters in fiction is just that, fiction. And that their friendship is still intact after more than a decade.

What will Ahsley for your next video with another of the students at the school that gave him international fame?

If you have been known to little, you already know that the Disney Channel has confirmed the shooting of a sequel of the movie that will be ready, surely, in 2017. And that will have new faces.