The Wasp called whiny superheroes

The actress Evangeline Lilly, who plays the new heroine from Marvel in the film

Ant-man and the Wasp

, which premiered in theaters spaniards the 4 of July, has revealed a big secret: the actors playing superheroes are whiny. During an interview promo for the new delivery of Ant-manthe interviewer asks you what you like best and what you like less suit that has to go in the film.

"I'm used to dressing alone, am very independent, but to put myself in the costume of wasp, it was necessary that I help three people, and is not something that would make me feel very comfortable," he answers, Evangeline. "And to take it off, same thing, so if I wanted to go to the bathroom, had to ask for help to do so. I felt as if I had three years again." It is then when the journalist explains that his fellow actor, the actor Paul Rudd, told a story similar about how much it would cost to scratch the back when he was dressed as Ant-man. And there, the actress prepares his dart poisoned and loose: "I've been listening to superheroes boys Marvel complaining for years of their costumes. And what is true is that when I got mine and I used to spend hours each day working with him has not found it as bad as they said," he says. "Does that mean that my outfit was the most comfortable of the Marvel universe, or perhaps that men do not carry all your life having to suffer discomfort to be handsome?", he says while he shows his heels to the camera. And to end their argument by feminist concludes: "They just complain and wonder why they make them go through that. But from the female point of view would see it as something normal. I have to wear high-heeled shoes to work. I am uncomfortable all day, so I can bring this suit without complain. You, too. Acostumbraos", ends.













Lilly was known for her role as Kate in the hit series Lost. And became a dazzling star that protagonizaba magazine cover. But the success was dissipated with the end of the series. A point was then to leave the interpretation, when once finished Lost not getting any paper. Responsible for the adaptations of The lord of the ringsPeter Jackson called to offer the role of the lethal elf Tauriel in the franchise The hobbit. And a short time after, the hand of Marvel, would give life to the Hope Van Dyne, the female character protagonist of the film Ant-man. Her chemistry with the superhero’s tiny, played by Paul Rudd, and his talent made that Marvel gambled for her and give her all the attention in Ant-man and the Waspthe film that its nearly 39 years not only has risen professionally but it has become a superheroine in the Marvel universe.