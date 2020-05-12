The sensual bodice from Katie Holmes caused a frenzy in the networks

5 September, 2019 10:50

The actress was seen on the streets of New York with a bodice of more than $ 500.

Katie Holmes it is a fashion icon. Flooded the streets with your style and good taste to choose every one of your outfits. And this has not been the exception. Is that the american actress, walked by New York, with an outfit very sensual that drew a lot of attention.

The outfit of Katie Holmes, which became the rage in the networks

Off-the-shoulder, the former of Tom Cruisewore a set of cardigan and a bodice in grey color. That last pledge was the more curiosity generated.

It was a design exclusive to the brand Khaité. But it was not for this that went viral, but by your unusual price. The bra that she wore Holmes costs, nothing more and nothing less, that 520 dollars. The look was accompanied by a jean in blue, sandals black and glasses.

The bra of the actress Dawson”s Creek, became the most commented in social networks. In fact, the furor was such that the set ended up exhaustedin a few minutes, as confirmed by the store itself.

After his long relationship with Tom Cruise, with whom he had his only child, a daughter Surithe actress first met the actor, Jamie Foxx. Together they stayed in for 6 years, but finally they separated some months ago.

Since then, Holmes enjoys her singleness and career. Among the upcoming projects you have in mind, is the movie Brahms: The Boy II, a horror story directed by William Brent Bellknown for his success in The Boy.