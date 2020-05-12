The hero and the ‘husband’ of the queen of Wimbledon Simona Halep

Daniela Hantuchova said in an interview to the BBC who is the hidden hero behind the success of Simona Halep and why Darren Cahill says that they are like a married couple. Hantuchova, a good friend of Halep, noted the importance of the physical trainer of the champion of Wimbledon, Teo Cercel: “let us Not forget to Teo Cercel, they are together since high school.

Darren even jokes with them, tells them that they are like husband and wife. Teo, too, has a crucial role in everything that happens with Simona. He is the hero invisible and we must not forget this man “

In addition, Daniela was proud of ascension general of Simona and her triumph at Wimbledon, where he succeeded in committing only three unforced errors:” Three unforced errors! What you can say more than this? She is a close friend and I know how much you worked to get here.

It is so nice to see that your attitude is so quiet here. In the past, was pressed very much to herself, but now, seeing how she relaxes and gives value to what happens outside the pitch, also helps.





I think that if it continues, will become a better person and a better player ” The player Czech withdrawal recently played an exhibition match along with Simona Halep, Fognini and Marius Copil.

Darren Cahill was also present to create an incredible spectacle for the romanians who attended the event.