The former top-bonded, Aracely Arámbula jokes with Sebastian Rulli in a fun video

Love stories don’t always end up in drama and resentment, because in many cases what follows after a breakup is cordial, even friendly. It is the case of what happened in-between Aracely Arámbula and Sebastián Rulli, who maintained a passionate dating for over a year before deciding to take separate paths. The time has passed and what remains between the two is just friendship and companionship, as we have recently demonstrated in their social networks, as they have starred in a funny video that has made it clear in addition that if something is still shared is the sense of humor.



Now that Tik Tok has become the platform of fashion, both Aracely as Sebastian have opened their accounts for the purpose of entertaining this quarantine and amuse their fans. Each one by his side had posted nice videos the last few weeks, but a few days ago, they shared space in the same clip, resulting in a resounding success on the social networks. The former couple recreated a popular scene from the comedy series youth Victorious, in which the protagonist, Tori Vega (played by Victoria Justice), receives a blow on the part of your clueless friend Cat Valentine (embodied by Ariana Grande).



This segment of the program has become very popular in Tik Tok, and made others famous he had already recreated next to Sebastian, but now that I did next to Aracely has caused the sensation. “I swear to you that it would give me a good punch in the face”is heard while the actor pretends to be Tori, it even uses a filter of feminine appearance. Immediately, the actress simulates giving a blow to the gallant and him to receive it. “Oh, the Cat! You gave Me a punch”she complains to him, at which The Chule responds, with the voice of the Cat: “What? You wanted that”.

And if only the clip next to Sebastian caught the attention of the followers of Aracely, also what did the message you wrote to share it, as some have interpreted as a hint at another of his former loves: Luis Miguel. “If you look at the sun, let me know!”wrote the actress, replacing the keyword by a emoji of that astro and also using several more of caritas laughing, leaving a hint of its intention joker.



Aracely and Sebastian confirmed their romance in 2012, after his participation in the musical Perfume de Gardenia woke up rumors. These good-looking actors became one of the couples favorite of the television, and even came to speculation about an alleged wedding in Las Vegas, a version that they put the lie to later in the pages of HELLO! And although everything seemed to be go wind aft, in September 2013 we made the unexpected announcement of rupture: “I want to make of your knowledge that Aracely and I have decided, by mutual agreement, terminate our romantic relationship. I ask kindly that you respect our privacy”wrote then Rulli on his Twitter account.



