The diversity of Marvel gives wings to Evangeline Lilly in “Ant-Man and the Wasp” | Culture and entertainment | Edition America

In their decided commitment to diversity, the study Marvel wants to give greater weight to his superheroínas, something that gives wings to Evangeline Lilly in “Ant-Man and the Wasp”, a film that includes in its title to a female character for the first time in this movie universe of 20 films.

Waiting for “Captain Marvel”, a film that will reach theaters in march of 2019 with the absolute leadership of Brie Larson, winner of the Oscar for “Room”, the studio still decided to check films where all the public to see represented.

“Originally, the character of The Wasp was going to be introduced in ‘Captain America: Civil War’. That was the original plan. But then they told me that they chose to dedicate a movie to introduce the character, not simply to include it as an annex in a larger story. That was exciting for me,” admitted the actress during the film’s presentation in Pasadena (California).

The first part, “Ant-Man” (2015), also led by Peyton Redd, recounting the origins of Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), one of the founding members of “The Avengers”, endowed with the faculty of reducing his body to the size of an insect and to increase their strength.

In the film, the well-intentioned thief Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) took the witness of Pym under the promise to protect the suit at all costs, and the end of the story promised to the daughter of Pym, Hope Van Dyne (Lilly), well prepared for the action, joined with Ant-Man to fight crime.

“This is something that is completely ready and has desired to do your whole life. His parents were superheroes, and she was desperate for donning the costume during the whole of the original tape. To see it finally in these circumstances it is wonderful,” said the artist.

In the first film, the character of Lilly holds a grudge to his father for the death of his mother, but throughout the story you discover that, in reality, Janet (Michelle Pfeiffer), the original The Wasp disappeared in the subatomic Realm of Quantum while trying to disarm a nuclear missile Russian.

In this way, the tape bet by a story he discovers secrets of the past -the mission is to rescue Janet – and that works as a sequel of “Ant-Man” and “Captain America: Civil War”.

“We could not ignore what happened to Scott Lang in that tape. There are ramifications, and the character is under house arrest at the beginning of the film,” assessed Kevin Present, the president of Marvel Studios.

The first part grossed over 500 million dollars worldwide, a figure that, according to experts, will be surpassed by this follow-up, especially because his argument promises to have ramifications in the events of the next tape of “The Avengers”, which will premiere in 2019.

What remains is the mood of the original work, the closest to the tone of “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Thor: Ragnarok”.

“The character of Scott we have already established, so we feel that we had more freedom to play with the mood. In the first film, we were modulating the tone, so it was really fun to explore how far we could go now,” said Rudd, who has been a co-writer of the two works.

“We booked the best phrases,” joked Douglas. “In fact, his best phrases do not appear in the original script,” explained Lilly.

Rudd explained that he tries to always have in mind all the characters to find situations suitable for the emergence of the humor.

“This has been a process of collaboration, more than any other project that you have never done before. To say that I have not written the movie would be a great exaggeration,” conceded the interpreter, who pointed out to the own Reed and screenwriters Eric Summers and Chris McKenna as the main champions of the story.

The film opens on July 4 in Spain and two days later in the U.S.

