The adolescent ballerina, Maddie Ziegler, star of the Internet

MADRID, 14 Jun. (Notimérica) –

The 12 year old girl, Maddie Ziegler, has become a tender age, the star of the Internet. Ziegler, who was discovered by the singer Sia, has millions of followers on their social networks.

The interpreter, known for the song ‘Chandelier’, contacted the teenager via Twitter, shortly after the girl to participate in the program american ‘Dance Moms’, a competition which is about the life of a group of dancers for children and their mothers.

Maddie, born in 2002, he participated in the first three seasons of the ‘telereality’ with his mother Melissa Ziegler. Since then, his career as a dancer, singer and model has been on the rise.

In 2014, the singer australian Sia contacted Maddie to be part of the videoclip of the song ‘Chandelier’, where Ziegler dances in a way incredibly expressive.

Later, the interpreter also would count with the help of the young dancer for the music videos of ‘Elastic Heart’ and ‘Big Girls Cry’. In Youtube, millions of people have seen his videos and currently has more than 700,000 followers on Twitter and three million on Instagram.

The talent of Maddie is the fruit of many years of trial and improvement of their skills. She started dancing at just two years and five, was already part of the dance company Abby Lee Dance.

In recent years, Ziegler has explored new facets professional and has done his first jobs as a model, singer and fashion designer.

THE CONTROVERSY OF VIDEO CLIPS

Despite the numerous fans who have a teenager, some groups were opposed to their participation in the videos from Sia, which were referred to as “excessive” for a girl of her age.

In the case of ‘Elastic Heart’, Maddie appears dancing along to the american actor Shia LaBeouf, 28 years of age. In the video it shows both in a developed choreography in which the two characters “struggle” of an animal form inside of a cage.

Sia defended accusations that the video could be offensive in content, as it showed to the child in an attitude a little enjoyable alongside the actor.

“My apologies to those who feel they have been affected by Elastic Heart. My intention was to create an emotional, not to displease anyone.”